Biden tax hike will fall on ‘hard working Americans’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:10 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said she fears Democrats will eventually jam through a one-sided infrastructure bill. On Wednesday, Mace spoke to One America News Network and said Democrats have considered using budget reconciliation to pass their eventual legislation.

While she said she hopes for a bipartisan deal, Mace thinks Republicans could be left out of talks like they were on COVID relief. Furthermore, the $2 trillion infrastructure plan Biden campaigned on has the GOP warning that the government won’t be able to afford another massive package.

The Biden administration's tax hikes are going to lead to fewer companies creating fewer jobs at lower wages. This will hurt every single American. pic.twitter.com/m47vhe2QhE — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 17, 2021

Top Republicans have emphasized the idea of raising taxes to foot the bill during a pandemic is a bad idea.

“The Biden administration uses all their buzz words: ‘We’re going to tax the rich and everyone whose rich and the corporations are going to pay their fair share,'” Mace noted. “But somebody’s got to pay that bill and that’s going to be on the backs of hardworking Americans. You’re also going to see an exodus of businesses out of the United States when they do a corporate tax hike.”

I can’t think of a worse thing to do than raise taxes in the middle of a pandemic. Unfortunately, President Biden is planning to do just that. pic.twitter.com/61BMzewzJQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 16, 2021

Mace added, despite what Biden claims his intentions are with a possible tax hike, she predicts his plan will backfire and put Americans last.