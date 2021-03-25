Trending

Biden stumbles through first press briefing with vague answers, blames border crisis on Trump

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:54 AM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

Joe Biden stumbled through his first press briefing since taking office and only called on a pre-selected list of friendly reporters.

He kicked off Thursday’s briefing by setting a new goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days. The Democrat made no mention of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, however, which facilitated the vaccine.

Biden also falsely claimed the U.S. has been doing a better job of vaccine distribution than any other country.

When grilled by reporters about the border crisis, Biden continued to blame Trump, the weather and the fact that he is a “nice guy.”

Biden said he doesn’t want to go to the border because it will cause too much of a stir. He also noted the media ban will end when he can implement his plan, which he failed to outline.

