Biden spoke with France’s Macron on Sunday – White House



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy in response to Russia’s military buildup on the border of Ukraine, from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy in response to Russia’s military buildup on the border of Ukraine, from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

February 20, 2022

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the White House said, amid Western fears Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Earlier, Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, in a separate call, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

