OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

The World Health Organization has issued the extraordinary claim that the Wuhan virus may not have originated inside China. How will the Biden administration respond to this claim as well as China’s escalating repression against Hong Kong and its Uyghur Muslim minority?

One America’s Richard Pollock interviewed J. Michael Waller of the Center for Security Policy to discuss the correlation between Biden and China.