Biden silent amid threats from North Korea

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Joe Biden is taking a sleepy approach to handling North Korea’s mounting threats on the U.S.

This, as the Biden White House and the Department of Defense has yet to respond to recent nuclear missile tests and developments from the East Asian country.

Biden is making a huge 180-degree turn from President Trump’s fire and fury response to North Korea’s posturing, which eventually led to bilateral talks. Instead, Biden gave a lukewarm address, hinting he knows the virtue of a proportional response.

“We’re consulting with our allies and partners and there will be responses if they choose to escalate,” Biden said. “We will respond accordingly.”

North Korea has ramped up its harsh rhetoric against the Biden administration in recent weeks. Officials claimed Biden is threatening their right to self defense by pushing back against North Korea building up its nuclear arsenal.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, has come out against the Biden administration for continuing joint military exercises with South Korea. She said if Biden wants a peaceful four years, he’ll have to fix his early mistakes.

Additionally, experts claimed North Korea is building up their nuclear arsenal with more ICBM’s that can fly farther than previous attempts. They added North Korea’s last missile test showed their newest weapons could be six times more powerful than the atomic bomb used at Hiroshima in 1945.

“But I’m also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization,” Biden said. “So that’s what we’re doing right now, consulting with our allies.”

In the meantime, Biden’s actions moving forward will be to conduct a comprehensive review of our relations with North Korea alongside top U.S. diplomats. Additionally, he is deferring responsibility to U.S. allies, hoping they will pressure North Korea to slow down their nuclear ambitions.