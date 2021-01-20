Biden signs series of damaging executive orders

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:37 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Joe Biden has attempted to undo President Trump’s legacy by signing a series of executive orders. On Wednesday, he signed 17 orders reneging policies on climate, foreign policy and illegal immigration.

Regarding climate, Biden decided to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. The Trump administration fully pulled out of the agreement last November after years of President Trump railing against it due to its possible impacts on America’s economy.

“The Paris accord was not designed to save the environment, It was designed to kill the American economy,” President Trump previously stated. “I refuse to surrender millions of American jobs and send trillions of American dollars to the world’s worst polluters and environmental offenders.”

Today, President Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/V4fVV2i2jZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 21, 2021

Biden then signed an order backtracking on President Trump’s plan to not include illegal immigrants in the census count and another one strengthening protections for those in the DACA program.

The Democrat also signed an order repealing President Trump’s 1776 commission, which was his plan to teach children about the great parts of America’s history.

“For many years now, the radicals have mistaken Americans’ silence for weakness, but they are wrong,” President Trump once stated. “There is no more powerful force than a parent’s love for their children, and patriotic moms and dads are going to demand that their children are no longer fed hateful lies about this country.”

During the signing, Biden said President Trump left him a “very generous” letter, but failed to provide specifics on it.