Trending

Biden signs PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits

President Joe Biden signs the "PACT Act of 2022" during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden signs the “PACT Act of 2022” during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
Updated 12:13 PM PT – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service will now have more access to health care benefits. President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Wednesday. The law helps extend medical care for the more than 3 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The new law expands access to VA (Veterans Affairs) health care services. In addition, it revamps the process for determining exposure to toxins.

During the signing, Biden said America’s most sacred obligation is to quip those that we send into harms way and that we must take care of them when they return home.

“This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military services,” said Biden

Veterans who are eligible and their families can apply for the PACT Act benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

MORE NEWS: Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment In N.Y. Deposition, Blasts AG James

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE