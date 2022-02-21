Biden signs order targeting economic activity with Ukraine rebel regions



U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as he speaks about the $1.2 trillion "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" at the Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as he speaks about the $1.2 trillion "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" at the Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

February 21, 2022

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia on Monday, the White House said.

Included is the prohibition of “new investment” by an American, wherever located, and the “importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology from the covered regions.”

