Biden signs executive order protecting abortion

The White House disregarded a Supreme Court ruling and infringed on states rights with an executive order on abortion. President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Friday about the so-called reproductive rights of women and signed an executive order giving information to women about their options.

“I’m asking the Justice Department, that much like they did in the civil rights era, to do something,” Biden voiced. “To do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights.”

Join me as I make an announcement on protecting access to reproductive health care services. https://t.co/WtFjnVLdx9 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2022

Biden said the fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law to codify Roe, which he pledged to sign immediately when it reaches his desk. He also encouraged American’s to vote to support his efforts.

“A patient comes into an emergency room in any state in the union,” Biden said. “She is experiencing a life-threatening miscarriage, but the doctor is going to be so concerned about being criminalized for treating her. They delay treatment to call the hospital lawyer, who’s concerned the hospital will be penalized if the doctor provides the life-saving care. It’s outrageous. I don’t care what your position is, it’s outrageous and it’s dangerous.”

Today I signed an Executive Order to protect the reproductive rights of women in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It formalizes the actions I announced right after the decision and will add new measures to protect women's health. pic.twitter.com/cujWTnxKvw — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2022

The President said the fastest way to restore abortion rights was for the American people to elect more members of Congress in November’s midterm elections who will support federal legislation protecting abortion access.

His order instructed the DOJ and HHS to push back on pro-life states that have implemented measures to prevent women from traveling out of state to get an abortion or abortion medication.