Biden signs executive order authorizing use of Medicaid to fund out of state abortions

UPDATED 6:46 AM PT – Thursday, August 4, 2022

President Joe Biden signed a new executive order in an attempt to to circumvent the Supreme Court over their decision on Roe v. Wade. While speaking virtually in front of other top White House officials on Wednesday, the President signed the order, which authorizes the use of Medicaid funds to help pro-abortion states provide the procedure to women traveling to receive an abortion.

“Secretary Becerra (Health and Human Services) is going to work with states through Medicaid to allow them to provide reproductive health care for women who live in states where where abortions were are being banned in that state,” Biden stated. “The executive order makes sure healthcare providers comply with federal law, so women don’t face delays or denials of medically necessary care.”

I am committed to doing everything in my power, including taking strong action like the Executive Order I signed today, to safeguard access to abortion care. pic.twitter.com/eFXVnlb6j1 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

This latest attempt to protect so-called reproductive rights has many legal experts raising questions about whether it will violate the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. When asked about the order during a White House press briefing, Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave a vague response before vacating the podium.

“This does not, uh, will not, uh, will not violate the Hyde Amendment,” she stuttered. “It is law and we follow the law here. I have to go.”

Meanwhile, Biden has continued to call on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law to ensure abortions nationwide.

“I believe Roe got it right, it’s been the law for close to 50 years,” said the President. “And I commit to the American people that we’re doing everything in our power to safeguard access to health care, including the right to choose that women had under Roe v. Wade which was ripped away by this extreme court. But ultimately, Congress must codify the protections of Roe as federal law.”

Congress must codify the protections of Roe as federal law. And if Congress fails to act, the people of this country need to make their voices heard. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

An official timeline for these changes has yet to be established by the Biden administration.

