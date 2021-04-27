Biden set to announce new CDC face mask mandates

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:49 AM PT – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Joe Biden is set to announce new mask rules from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Ahead of his first address to Congress on Wednesday, he’s expected to relax outdoor face covering requirements for vaccinated Americans.

This comes after Biden faced backlash in January for ordering Americans to wear masks on federal land until April 29. While speaking at a briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the CDC will be updating the previous mandates.

“I know there’s been some reports out about CDC plans and we will currently leave it to the CDC to announce their guidance…about what will be required outside,” she stated. “And when masks will be required for individuals who have been vaccinated, so we won’t get ahead of any final details or announcements they will make.”

Do your part. #WearAMask 😷 & #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19. Make sure your mask fits snugly against the sides of your face w/ no gaps along the sides or top of the mask. More: https://t.co/rjQXPVBQHe. pic.twitter.com/25B5VlFhE2 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 24, 2021

The CDC currently suggests that vaccinated people should wear a mask in public, but critics expect this to change with Biden’s announcement.