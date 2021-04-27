Biden set to announce new CDC face mask mandates

Trending

FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House in Washington. The U.S. is meeting President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days in office, as the White House steps up its efforts to inoculate the rest of the public. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:49 AM PT – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Joe Biden is set to announce new mask rules from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Ahead of his first address to Congress on Wednesday, he’s expected to relax outdoor face covering requirements for vaccinated Americans.

This comes after Biden faced backlash in January for ordering Americans to wear masks on federal land until April 29. While speaking at a briefing on Monday,  Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the CDC will be updating the previous mandates.

“I know there’s been some reports out about CDC plans and we will currently leave it to the CDC to announce their guidance…about what will be required outside,” she stated. “And when masks will be required for individuals who have been vaccinated, so we won’t get ahead of any final details or announcements they will make.”

The CDC currently suggests that vaccinated people should wear a mask in public, but critics expect this to change with Biden’s announcement.

