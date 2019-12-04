Biden: Sen. Harris could be running mate after campaign end

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:55 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would consider California Sen. Kamala Harris as his potential running mate. On Wednesday, Biden told reporters he has no “hard feelings” toward Harris after she harshly criticized the former vice president during the recent Democrat debates.

Harris pulled out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday, citing the lack of funding to continue her campaign.

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Biden said he spoke to the senator following her decision to end the campaign. When asked if he would consider Sen. Harris as a running mate, the former vice president said, “of course I would.”

“Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be, I mean it sincerely,” said Biden. “She can be president someday herself.”

New: "I'm not good at keeping hard feelings," @JoeBiden says about @KamalaHarris' debate criticism. He reiterates she could be a potential VP pick for him if nominee, when asked by me & @tylerpager @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/mdQSvk6ICn — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 4, 2019

He went on to say that Harris could become vice president or a Supreme Court justice if he’s elected president.

Harris previously accused Biden of working with senators who supported segregation back in the 1970’s. However, Biden claimed he’s “not good at keeping hard feelings.”

