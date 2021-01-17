Biden seeks to legalize 11M immigrants on ‘first day’

OAN Newsroom

On day one, the Biden administration is reportedly planning to reverse several immigration policies that benefited the U.S. under the Trump administration.

On Friday, Joe Biden said he will introduce immigration legislation “immediately” after taking office, prioritizing the legal status for approximately 11 million immigrants.

“I will introduce an immigration bill immediately,” Biden stated. “And have it sent to the appropriate committees to begin movement.”

The bill would make immigrants eligible for permanent residency in five years and citizenship three years after that. The proposed legislation shaves three years off the current process and is likely to receive push back from Republicans.

In contrast, the Trump administration hardened border security, which made it harder for immigrants to seek asylum in the United States. President Trump said his immigration law put Americans, their safety and jobs above all else.

“To terminate those policies is knowingly to put America in really serious danger and to override the great career experts that have worked so hard — those from DHS,” President Trump stated. “The safety of our nation must come before politics. We have many disagreements in the country, but we should all agree the urgent need to secure our borders, protect our homeland and allow law enforcement to fulfill its mission without political interference.”

Some Democrats have warned Biden that pursuing bipartisan legislation should be a focus in his administration.