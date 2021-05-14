Biden scrambling to handle variety of crises

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:27 AM PT – Friday, May 14, 2021

As Americans begin to move past the COVID-19 pandemic and finally get on with their lives, several crises under Joe Biden and his administration continue to draw criticism over their mishandling.

Recent remarks by Biden are raising more questions about who is really calling the shots at the White House. He spoke at a press conference Wednesday to address a number of topics, including the gas shortage in the southeast and the mounting Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After answering questions from the media, Biden turned to make his exit, but was summoned back to the podium by reporters. That’s when he gave them this strange response:

“Thank you, but I can’t resist your questions.”

Biden has repeatedly told reporters at different White House events that he would get in trouble if he answered questions from them, even though he’s only held one formal press conference since taking office.

However, reports Thursday show that Biden may have been overruled by his own White House. They cited an internal White House email stating that administration staffers will no longer need to wear a face mask if they have been fully vaccinated, which is a sentiment the White House Correspondents Association has echoed.

WHCA to press corps: Mask requirements lifted at White House for fully vaccinated https://t.co/oVcXFxk6gN — WHCA (@whca) May 13, 2021

The change comes despite Biden saying just last week that he would still wear a mask during an interview despite being fully vaccinated. He went on to call it a “patriotic responsibility.”