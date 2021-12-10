Biden says U.S. inflation has likely peaked



U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that inflation has likely peaked in the United States and is likely to come down faster than most people expect.

“I think you’ll see it change … more rapidly than … most people think,” he told reporters at the White House.

