Biden says Republican governors are undermining COVID safety response

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

September 16, 2021

By Steve Holland

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed his ire at the governors of Florida and Texas, accusing the Republican leaders of going to extra lengths to “undermine the life-saving requirements” he proposed on businesses intended to counter the spread of COVID-19.

