Biden says McAuliffe will win ‘tight’ Virginia race for governor

November 2, 2021

GLASGOW (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he thinks fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe will be elected governor of Virginia, as voters cast their ballots in what he said will be a “tight race.”

“We all knew from the beginning it’s gonna be tight race,” Biden said, anticipating a result could come late in the night and be driven by how well the party did in getting voters to the polls.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt)