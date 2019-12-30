Biden says he would nominate former President Obama to Supreme Court ‘if he’d take it’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:43 AM PT — Monday, December 30, 2019

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden recently said he would nominate former President Barack Obama for the Supreme Court. While on the campaign trail in Iowa over the weekend, Biden said he would nominate Obama to the high court if the former president would “take it.”

Obama, who has not made an endorsement in the 2020 primary, has not publicly shown interest in serving on the court. William Howard Taft is the only former president to ever serve on the Supreme Court.

Biden also stopped in New Hampshire over the weekend, where he was met with hecklers. A number of protesters taunted Biden during a rally Sunday, calling him a number of insults and accusing him of inappropriately touching women as well as children. The former vice president was also called “quid pro Joe.”

The 2020 hopeful responded with light chuckles and stated “this is not a trump rally.” All of the hecklers were reprimanded and escorted out.