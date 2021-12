FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

December 31, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their call a day earlier that he cannot “move on Ukraine.”

