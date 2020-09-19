Biden says Ginsburg’s replacement should be chosen by election victor



Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the death of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly after Biden arrived from campaign events in Minnesota at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the death of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly after Biden arrived from campaign events in Minnesota at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

September 19, 2020

NEW CASTLE, Del. (Reuters) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that “there is no doubt” that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the election.

“There is no doubt – let me be clear – that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden told reporters at an airport in New Castle, Del., after learning of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

