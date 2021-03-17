Biden says Cuomo may have to resign, urges public to ‘believe all women’ alleging sexual assault’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo has continued to lose allies in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including from those who have faced similar accusations like Joe Biden.

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC News, Biden distanced himself from the disgraced governor while walking back comments he made this past weekend. He had previously urged New Yorkers to “wait to see what the investigation will bring.”

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by at least seven women in the past few weeks. Most recently, a journalist named Jessica Bakeman claimed the governor harassed her on multiple occasions from 2012 to 2014.

"Through years of ruthless tactics, deployed both within his office and against anyone he perceived as an adversary, critic, or competitor for authority, Cuomo has fostered a culture that supported harassment, cruelty, and deception." https://t.co/JezGEsrWKI — Jessica Bakeman (@jessicabakeman) March 12, 2021

The accusations have bolstered ongoing calls to remove him from office, which began after claims surfaced regarding his mishandling of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes across the state.

Biden has joined a growing list of high-profile Democrats who have called for Cuomo to resign, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and 16 Democrats in Congress.

However, few have pointed out that Biden’s condemnation came nearly one year to the day after Tara Reade, one of Biden’s former staffers, told Katie Halper details about how Biden had sexually assaulted her while she worked in his office. Despite this, Biden received little criticism from the rest of his party and later became the Democrat’s presidential nominee.

Biden’s remarks suggest Cuomo has become a toxic liability for the Democrat Party due to his mounting problems.