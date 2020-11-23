Biden rolls out foreign policy and national security team



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 19, 2020.

November 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect Joe Biden picked a number of people for top Cabinet and White House posts on Monday, including Antony Blinken to be secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence, his transition team said.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will act as “climate czar,” while Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated for Homeland Security secretary and Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.N. ambassador, it said in a statement.

