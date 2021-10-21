Biden respects Fed’s independence, wants ‘top standards’ from officials – White House



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks briefly with reporters after participating in a ceremony for state and national Teachers of the Year at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks briefly with reporters after participating in a ceremony for state and national Teachers of the Year at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

October 21, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden believes government officials should be held to high standards, the White House said, when asked about the Federal Reserve’s ban on stock trading Thursday.

The White House has no comment on the ban, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, and respects the independence of the Fed.

“President Biden believes that all government agencies, and officials, including independent agencies, should be held to the highest ethical standards, including the avoidance …of any suggestions of conflicts of interest,” she added.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons)