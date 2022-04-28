Biden requests $33B from Congress in Ukraine aid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Thursday, April 28, 2022

President Joe Biden said he’s sending Congress a request for more security and humanitarian funding for Ukraine. During a press conference at the White House Thursday, Biden said in total he’s asking for an additional $33 billion for the war-torn country as the conflict continues for more than two months.

Twenty billion dollars will be used for military assistance, $8 billion for economic assistance and $3 billion for humanitarian aid, which is expected to last through September 30. The President stressed the aid will help Ukraine continue defending it’s sovereignty against Russian aggression.

“Basically, we’re out of money and so that’s why today, in order to sustain Ukraine as it continues to fight, I’m sending Congress a supplemental budget request, ” Biden stateted. “It’s going to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters, and continue delivering economic humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.”

Biden also is sending a proposal to Congress to use funds from seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help Ukraine fight Vladimir Putin’s invasion.