Biden refuses to answer reporters’ questions, asks them to leave

UPDATED 7:55 AM PT – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Joe Biden has drawn criticism yet again. This time for refusing to take questions from reporters who were then asked to leave the Oval Office.

During his Oval Office meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday, Biden delivered a two-and-a-half minute statement to the press, which some criticized as incoherent and uninformative.

Reporters asked Biden to explain how he would support black communities, but he blatantly refused to answer.

Critics have pointed out that Biden has never given unscripted answers to reporters and has often refused to address the press directly.