Biden refuses to admit whether $4M ransom was paid to pipeline hackers

UPDATED 1:41 PM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

Joe Biden refused to admit if hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline shutdown received a multi-million dollar ransom to get it up and running again. While speaking from the White House Thursday, he replied “no comment” when asked about the ransom payment.

During the speech, Biden claimed fuel is beginning to flow and should be reaching full operational capacity “as we speak.” He then urged Americans to stay calm, noting things will get back to normal soon.

Nonetheless, he claimed the effects will not be felt at the pump immediately. Biden also used the cyber attack to push his infrastructure agenda as well as a bipartisan meeting set for Thursday regarding the matter.

.@POTUS on Colonial Pipeline: "Fuel is beginning to flow…They should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak…this is not like flicking on a light switch…we expect to see a region by region return to normalcy beginning this weekend." pic.twitter.com/25ySWVMuL3 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 13, 2021

Biden went on to say he believes the Russian government was not involved, but the ransomware group behind the attack is likely run by criminals living in Russia. He also said the Department of Justice is launching an anti-ransomware task force to counter such incidents.