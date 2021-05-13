Trending

Biden refuses to admit whether $4M ransom was paid to pipeline hackers

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the Colonial Pipeline hack, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the Colonial Pipeline hack, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:41 PM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

Joe Biden refused to admit if hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline shutdown received a multi-million dollar ransom to get it up and running again. While speaking from the White House Thursday, he replied “no comment” when asked about the ransom payment.

During the speech, Biden claimed fuel is beginning to flow and should be reaching full operational capacity “as we speak.” He then urged Americans to stay calm, noting things will get back to normal soon.

Nonetheless, he claimed the effects will not be felt at the pump immediately. Biden also used the cyber attack to push his infrastructure agenda as well as a bipartisan meeting set for Thursday regarding the matter.

Biden went on to say he believes the Russian government was not involved, but the ransomware group behind the attack is likely run by criminals living in Russia. He also said the Department of Justice is launching an anti-ransomware task force to counter such incidents.

MORE NEWS: Ariz. State Sen. Pres. Fann Demands Answers On Ballot Irregularities Amid Audit

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE