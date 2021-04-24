Biden recognizes Armenian genocide on 106th anniversary

OAN Newsroom

The White House formally recognized the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide.

In a statement on Saturday, Joe Biden said “the American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide 106 years ago.”

BREAKING: Statement by President Joe Biden Recognizing Armenian Genocide. Historic statement by US President joining 29 nations in calling atrocities a Genocide (line 3). Full statement: pic.twitter.com/3fydB6gcWT — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 24, 2021

The genocide began in 1915 through 1923, with an estimate of 1.5 million deaths.

Biden went on to say “we honor their story, we do this not to cast blame, but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.”

The Armenian prime minister responded, commending the U.S. for its commitment to protecting human rights and universal values.