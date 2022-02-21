Biden-Putin summit can’t solve anything without Ukraine, Kyiv says



FILE PHOTO: Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, speaks with Reuters during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko FILE PHOTO: Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, speaks with Reuters during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

February 21, 2022

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine welcomes the possibility of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin but nothing can be solved without Kyiv’s involvement, Ukraine’s top security official said on Monday.

“No one can resolve our issue without us,” Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing. “Everything should happen with our participation.”

Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)