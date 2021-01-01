Biden, Putin discuss bilateral ties during first phone call

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Tuesday, January 26, 2021

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday that Joe Biden made his first official call to Vladimir Putin. This came after receiving millions of dollars from the Putin regime.

Tune in for a briefing with @PressSec Jen Psaki and Domestic Policy Advisor @AmbassadorRice. https://t.co/r2MXiv1FoZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2021

Biden spoke with Putin about extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for five years before it is set to expire in February. President Trump was previously opposed to extending the treaty, unless it included the disarmament of China.

Psaki said Biden also asked Putin about the debunked Taliban bounties conspiracy theory and touched upon Russia’s internal affairs.

“Also to raise matters of concern, including the SolarWinds hack, reports of Russia placing bounties on United States soldiers in Afghanistan, interference in the 2020 election, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and treatment of peaceful protestors by Russian security forces,” Psaki stated.

Russian officials expect Biden to be more flexible in bilateral relations going forward after President Trump’s tougher stance in mutual talks.