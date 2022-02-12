Biden, Putin conclude call regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

February 12, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin concluded their call regarding the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.

The secure call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT) and ended more than an hour later at 12:06 p.m., the official said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)