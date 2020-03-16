Biden projected to win Washington state’s Democratic presidential primary



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, Edison Research said on Monday.

Biden defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the state, which votes entirely by mail and had a March 10 deadline for submission of ballots.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)