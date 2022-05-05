Biden professes support for abortion, condemns pro-life movement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:44 AM PT – Thursday, May 5, 2022

Joe Biden recently professed his support for abortion while condemning the pro-life movement. In the midst of speaking to reporters Wednesday, the President accused Republicans of “attacking” civil liberties over speculation the Supreme Court could revoke Roe v. Wade.

Biden recalled his disagreement on abortion with Reagan-era Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork whom he kept off the high court while serving in the US Senate. He accused Bork of believing the rights came from government while Biden said rights, which he considers abortion to be, were bestowed upon people by God.

Biden claimed abortion is a God-given right because it is part of an individual’s right to privacy. The democrat alleged the overturning of Roe would lead to a slippery slope of banning contraceptives and discrimination against LGBTQ children.

“And remember the debate, well you don’t remember, but we had a debate about Griswold v. Connecticut,” he explained. “There had been a law saying a married couple could not purchase birth control in the privacy of their own bedroom and use it…what happens if you have states changing the law, saying that that that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?”

Biden also claimed GOP opposition to the abortion agenda is an “act of aggression” and inferred that supporters of former President Trump are political extremists. When pressed about the comments later in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to clarify Biden’s remarks.

“The MAGA direction of some in the Republican Party and he’s been struck by the hold his predecessor seems to have on far too many members, not all, but far too many members of the party,” she stated. “And what we’re seeing, the latest antics, make clear that they are at war with Mickey Mouse. They’re against allowing women to make choices about their own health care, against lowering the cost of prescription drugs.”

The Republican National Committee has responded, saying Biden insulted tens-of-millions of Americans. The GOP commission then noted Biden’s record-low approval ratings, which it suggested speaks volumes.

My statement on the reported Supreme Court decision draft. pic.twitter.com/Kt3bP0kzqU — President Biden (@POTUS) May 3, 2022

Despite being the head of the executive branch, the President has not publicly inquired into the identity of the individual who leaked the draft opinion on the Mississippi abortion case or expressed any intention to prosecute them.

