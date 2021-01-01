Biden plans to roll out amnesty for 11M illegal aliens on ‘Day 1’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:25 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Joe Biden is set to roll out plans to provide immigration status to at least 11 million illegal aliens as soon as Wednesday. The plan would offer a five year pathway to a Green Card for people who have violated the immigration law for years.

It would also streamline the process for illegal child arrivals, agricultural workers and Central Americans with Temporary Protected Status.

The proposal would apply to illegals who were in the U.S. on January 1, and would not apply to newer arrivals.

“Essentially, this is a big power grab. Reality is, if the Democrats succeed in passing a bill, of the kind they are talking about, they will dramatically change the political alignment of the United States for the next 50 years, make it almost impossible to consider the fact that we would ever have a two party system anymore,” Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, said. “It would be dominated by one political party, and I don’t need to tell you which one.”

Biden’s plan does not include measures to enhance border security, which means Republicans are unlikely to support it in Congress.