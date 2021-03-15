Trending

Biden on Cuomo Allegations: We should see what investigation brings us

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a political rally announcing their support to raise the minimum wage for the state of New York to $15 per hour on September 10, 2015 in New York City. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden also said he would like to see the federal minimum wage risen to $12 per hour. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Joe Biden and Gov. Andrew Cuomo attended a political rally on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

It appears birds of a feather don’t always flock together.

When asked if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should step down, Joe Biden finally broke his silence on the Cuomo scandals. His answer revealed he is not in consensus with a growing number of Democrats.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden stated.

Many New York congressional Democrats have called for Cuomo to resign, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) also called for the governor to step down.

Biden’s brief wait-and-see response came as Cuomo’s accusers blasted the White House’s inaction on the matter while Biden and Kamala Harris remained silent.

“There also is an independent investigation that is ongoing, of course, in the state, with subpoena power overseen by the attorney general. He certainly supports that moving forward,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated. “We, of course, have watched the news of a number of lawmakers call for that, but I don’t have any additional announcements from here.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also declined to say if he should step down, suggesting Cuomo “look into his heart” for answers.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media at the Capitol Building September 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry today after allegations that President Donald Trump sought to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate leading Democratic presidential contender, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, which was the subject of a reported whistle-blower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to the media at the Capitol Building September 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

 

“I think we should see the results, but he may decide, and that was, hopefully, this result will be soon,” Pelosi stated. “What I’m saying is, the governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively.”

Seven women have now come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The probe into the nursing home death cover-up scandal has continued to loom over the governor as he struggles for his political survival.

MORE NEWS: GOP Delegation Calls On Biden To Take Action At Border

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE