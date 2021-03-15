Biden on Cuomo Allegations: We should see what investigation brings us

OAN Newsroom

It appears birds of a feather don’t always flock together.

When asked if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should step down, Joe Biden finally broke his silence on the Cuomo scandals. His answer revealed he is not in consensus with a growing number of Democrats.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden stated.

Many New York congressional Democrats have called for Cuomo to resign, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Read my statement calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/JyZntu9HJS — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) March 12, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) also called for the governor to step down.

Biden’s brief wait-and-see response came as Cuomo’s accusers blasted the White House’s inaction on the matter while Biden and Kamala Harris remained silent.

“There also is an independent investigation that is ongoing, of course, in the state, with subpoena power overseen by the attorney general. He certainly supports that moving forward,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated. “We, of course, have watched the news of a number of lawmakers call for that, but I don’t have any additional announcements from here.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also declined to say if he should step down, suggesting Cuomo “look into his heart” for answers.

“I think we should see the results, but he may decide, and that was, hopefully, this result will be soon,” Pelosi stated. “What I’m saying is, the governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively.”

Seven women have now come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The probe into the nursing home death cover-up scandal has continued to loom over the governor as he struggles for his political survival.

