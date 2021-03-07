Trending

Biden OMB considers downgrading multiple cities from metro areas to micropolitan areas

CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 11: The Bank of America Corporate Center building, which houses the corporate headquarters for Bank of America, rises above the Charlotte skyline on July 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte is the second largest financial center by assets in the United States behind New York City. Businesses and attractions in Charlotte are anticipating a boost in visitors when the city hosts the 2012 Democratic National Convention (DNC) September 3-6. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Dozens of cities could lose their metropolitan status amid new requirements by the Biden administration. According to reports Saturday, 144 municipalities were recommended to be downgraded by the Office of Management and Budget.

Cities like Charlotte, North Carolina and Bismarck, North Dakota could be among the group downgraded to micropolitan areas. Under the new proposal, a metro area would be required to have a permanent population of 100,000 or more people.

The changes would not only be symbolic, but city officials worry the move could lessen federal funding and aid.

