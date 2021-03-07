Biden OMB considers downgrading multiple cities from metro areas to micropolitan areas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Dozens of cities could lose their metropolitan status amid new requirements by the Biden administration. According to reports Saturday, 144 municipalities were recommended to be downgraded by the Office of Management and Budget.

Cities like Charlotte, North Carolina and Bismarck, North Dakota could be among the group downgraded to micropolitan areas. Under the new proposal, a metro area would be required to have a permanent population of 100,000 or more people.

Congrats to Bismarck as one of the communities recently selected for the North Dakota Department of Commerce Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning Grant! Learn more about the Partners in Planting program here: https://t.co/vTt54Rikcw #BismarckNDGov https://t.co/Unj1vhm0DW — Bismarck, ND (@BismarckNDGov) March 5, 2021

The changes would not only be symbolic, but city officials worry the move could lessen federal funding and aid.

