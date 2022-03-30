Biden offers condolences to Israel’s Bennett after attacks



FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett removes his mask at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 20, 2022. Maya Alleruzzo/ Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett removes his mask at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 20, 2022. Maya Alleruzzo/ Pool via REUTERS

March 30, 2022

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden offered condolences on Wednesday in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a day after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks, the White House said.

“Biden … express(ed) his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities,” the White House said in a statement.

