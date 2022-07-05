Biden: ‘Nothing guaranteed’ about US way of life, democracy

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

President Joe Biden has claimed despite problems facing the country, he’s optimistic about its future. However, he said nothing is guaranteed about democracy or the American way of life.

“Each day we are reminded that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy,” stated the President. “Nothing guaranteed about our way of life.”

On Monday, Biden said the economy is feeling the pain while liberty is under assault. He also claimed there is a battle going on for “the soul of America.” His remarks came on the heels of a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Illinois to which he responded with a call for more gun control.

“Before I left for Europe, I signed a law,” said Biden. “The first real gun safety law in 30 years and things will get better still, but not without more hard work together. You all heard what happened today.”

"Before I left for Europe I signed the 1st real gun safety law in 30 years. Things will get better still but not without more hard work together. You all heard what happened today – and each day we're reminded there's nothing guaranteed about our democracy"

– Biden #July4 remarks pic.twitter.com/L55SuUdyyb — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 4, 2022

Biden is facing criticism over his inability to tackle runaway inflation, violent crime and a deepening social divide within America.

MORE NEWS: Trump Backed Candidates All Won Tuesday