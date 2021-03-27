Biden nominates Sen. Manchin’s wife for federal commission

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:10 PM PT – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Joe Biden selected Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) wife to help lead a federal panel tasked with increasing investment in the Appalachian Region.

The White House announced Gayle Manchin’s nomination to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission on Friday.

President Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, Sen. Joe Manchin’s wife, to be what it calls a “key member” of his administration. pic.twitter.com/a79KvyBuxj — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2021

The panel is an economic development agency involving 13 state governors and aimed at boosting job creation, among other issues.

Given it’s even split, Joe Manchin is considered one of the most pivotal votes in the Senate.

Though the White House has cited Gayle Manchin’s education and career as the reason for her nomination, critics have suggested it may be a strategic way to get her husband on board with more Democrat agendas in Congress.