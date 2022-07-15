Biden meets with Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:28 AM PT – Friday, July 15, 2022

President Joe Biden fist bumped Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman as he visited the country he once pledged to make a pariah. The US President landed in the kingdom Friday and paid a visit to the Saudi Monarch at the Royal Palace in Jeddah.

This is Biden’s first trip to Saudi Arabia while in office after claiming he would isolate the kingdom during the 2020 campaign. His visit to the oil rich nation comes as he struggles to alleviate high gas prices in the US.

Fist bump between President Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/37Oz5EwwIB — CSPAN (@cspan) July 15, 2022

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) recently took aim at President Biden for his trip to beg for Saudi oil. In a statement Friday, the Wyoming lawmaker noted, “President Biden is going halfway around the world looking for a solution found right here at home.

President Biden is going halfway around the world looking for a solution found right here at home. Unleashing American energy is the surest way to boost our economy & reduce energy prices. https://t.co/jUHqutSaKR — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 14, 2022

The Republican went on to say “unleashing American energy is the surest way to boost our economy and reduce energy prices.” He added, it would also weaken Russian and Chinese influence.” Sen. Barrasso said, “it’s long past time for the president to reverse course and start governing in the interests of American families.”

Meanwhile, other GOP lawmakers are questioning the national security implications of the Biden administration’s transfer from the Strategic Oil Reserve to a Chinese oil company. This occurred directly ahead of Biden’s trip to the Middle East.

