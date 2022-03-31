Biden meets with parents of former U.S. Marine being held in Russia



FILE PHOTO: U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, is escorted before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, is escorted before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

March 31, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who is serving a nine-year prison term in Russia, the White House said.

Biden reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Reed and other Americans “wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)