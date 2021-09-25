Trending

Biden meets with leaders from India, Japan, Australia

Joe Biden (C-L) hosts a Quad Leaders Summit along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. The four leaders are expected to discuss a range of topics including climate change, Covid-19 vaccines and a free and open Indo-Pacific ocean region. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:51 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Joe Biden welcomed the other members of the Quad nations to the White House. Biden met with the heads of India, Japan and Australia on Friday, who are all members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

Several topics were discussed including trade, how to combat COVID-19 and cyber security. The members highlighted the positive spillover of their shared commitment to tackling the most pressing issues currently facing the world.

“This group meeting of democratic partners who share a world view and have a common vision for the future, coming together to take on key challenges of our age, from COVID to climate to emerging technologies,” Biden stated. “…We are four major democracies with a long history of cooperation.  We know how to get things done, and we are up to the challenge.

Following the meeting, the prime minister of Japan reportedly told the media the four members agreed to hold a summit each year.

