Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina: Reuters/Ipsos poll



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

October 20, 2020

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona – that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 – Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.

* 28% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 – Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Since the margin is within the poll’s credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump’s 47%.

* 18% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 13 – Oct. 19):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 45%

* Biden’s apparent lead, which is on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval, compared with a 51%-44% lead in the prior week.

* 15% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 13 – Oct. 19):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 43%

* Biden up a point from 51%-44% lead in prior week.

* 24% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 7 – Oct. 14):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* Prior poll showed Biden with a 49%-45% lead that was on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval.

* 17% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 7 – Oct. 14):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Prior poll showed the two essentially even with Biden at 48% and Trump at 46%.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 10% said they already had voted.

NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 686 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 998 adults, including 667 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Additional reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)