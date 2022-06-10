Biden jokes about jailing opponents on Jimmy Kimmel Live

OAN NEWSROOM

President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for threatening democracy and getting in the way of his agenda. He made those remarks while appearing Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

The Democrat said he would not side step the Constitution like former President Donald Trump, even though Biden is averaging more executive orders than his predecessor.

When Kimmel asked him how he would get anything done with uncooperative Republicans, Biden jokingly said he would imprison his political opponents.

Despite appearing on the talk show, Biden has had far fewer press interactions than his predecessors. The President had only one press interview this year, which was more than 120 days ago.