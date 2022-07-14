Biden, Israel Prime Minister Lapid sign strategic partnership declaration

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:29 AM PT – Thursday, July 14, 2022

President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a strategic partnership declaration, reaffirming the strength of ties between both nations. The two leaders signed the Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration Thursday after holding talks on Iran, Saudi Arabia and other issues in the Middle East.

This morning I sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Lapid to sign a new strategic U.S.-Israel partnership based on a bedrock of shared values, our commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel's defense capabilities, and a true and enduring friendship. pic.twitter.com/Sk2T1GkzgZ — President Biden (@POTUS) July 14, 2022

The declaration reaffirms America’s longstanding commitment to Israel’s security and both nation’s commitment to never allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Additionally, Biden asserted his administration is “devoted” to protecting the Jewish state.

“We talked about what was, from my perspective, for Israel to be totally integrated into the region,” stated the US President. “We are guaranteed our administration and I think the vast majority of the American public, not just my administration, is completely devoted to Israel’s security.”

Biden also said the US will not wait forever in regards to potentially reviving the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran.