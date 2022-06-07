Biden invokes DPA to mass produce solar panels

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:30 AM PT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The Biden administration decided to mass produce solar panels, while Americans continue to pay record prices at the pump. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disclosed President Joe Biden had invoked the Defense Production Act to sure up the materials needed to create the panels.

Jean-Pierre claimed the move was made to advance his so-called Clean Energy Agenda. The order is also intended to increase the production of fuel cells, heat pumps and build insulation. When asked why Biden invoked the DPA, which is supposed to be reserved as a war-time measure, Jean-Pierre failed to come up with a concrete justification.

“When the president takes the Defense Production Act, it’s to make sure he is delivering for the American people,” stated Jean-Pierre. “It is an important tool that he has used a couple of times and it has been incredibly effective. He is invoking the act to rapidly expand domestic production of solar panel parts.”

Many critics were concerned with the benefits communist China stands to gain from the solar panel production. The global titan has dominated the solar panel supply chain for years, with many components originating in China. Additionally, a large portion of the world’s Polysilicon which is also used to produce solar panels comes from the Xinjiang province. This is where China has been accused of committing a genocide against Uighur Muslims. Jean-Pierre brushed off concerns and said China is not a variable in the white house’s plan.

“Today’s announcement is about one country and one country only,” she declared. “It’s about the United States.”

Furthermore, Biden’s move grants a two year tax exemption on solar panels imported from southeast Asian countries. The topic of fossil fuels was eventually addressed during the press conference. When asked about soaring costs with no end in sight, Jean-Pierre’ offered no solutions, but diverted the blame away from the Biden administration.

“Everything is on the table,” the press secretary voiced. “If you look at what happened when Putin started amassing troops on the border with Russia, the price of gas has increased by $1.51

The White House’s statement on the matter mentioned no efforts being made to combat surging fuel prices.

MORE NEWS: Gun Rights Under Attack