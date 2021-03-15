Trending

Biden insults GOP voters as ‘MAGA folks,’ stirs dementia concerns

DANVILLE, KY – OCTOBER 11: Joe Biden smiled during the vice presidential debate at Centre College October 11, 2012 in Danville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Joe Biden’s latest remarks about the COVID-19 stimulus have stirred concerns of his progressing dementia, as he again appeared to have lost his train of thought.

“I discussed it with my team they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks, is what the local doctor, what the local preacher, what the local people in the community say,” Biden stated.

Biden yet again insulted tens of millions of Republican voters by using the derogatory term “MAGA folks” to describe them.

He appeared to call for mass vaccination among coronavirus skeptics, an effort some have said is dead on its face.

“I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why it’s important to get that vaccine, and even after that until everyone is in fact vaccinated, to wear this mask, ” Biden said and he put on his face covering.

The video of Biden’s remarks on the White House YouTube page received only 190 likes and more than 4,000 dislikes. Comments have been turned off.

Critics have said the numbers speak for themselves about Biden’s popularity among voters.

