Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto to discuss "Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

March 6, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed decisions by Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said on Saturday.

“President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding,” a White House readout of the call added.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Paul Simao)