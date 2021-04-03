Trending

Biden holds first phone call with Ukraine president

KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 31: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference with US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo at the president's office on January 31, 2020 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The US State Department said the purpose of the trip was to convey support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as it fights a years-long war with Russian-backed separatists in the east. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

More than two months after taking office, Joe Biden held his first official phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to the White House on Friday, Biden emphasized the desire to fight corruption and implement a reform agenda based on the shared democratic values of the two nations.

Biden faced extreme backlash during his campaign for his family’s connection to alleged corruption in Ukraine last year.

Tensions are brewing between Ukraine and Russia, as NATO is warning of an increased Russian military presence at the border.

“We’ve seen this movie before of the disinformation campaign that Russia has implemented in the past as it relates to their aggressions at the border of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated. “So that is certainly something we’re watching, we are concerned about, and we will continue to communicate from here, but also with our partners in Europe about.”

The White House has not revealed whether President Trump’s calls for an investigation into Biden’s ties to the country were discussed.

