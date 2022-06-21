Biden: High gas prices ‘good opportunity’ for renewable energy

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:07 AM PT – Tuesday, June 21 2022

President Joe Biden is facing backlash for saying high gas prices are a “good opportunity” for the country to transition to green energy. While speaking to reporters at a Delaware beach Monday, he defended his approach to runaway inflation and his so-called “clean” energy policies.

“My dear mother used to have this expression: for everything lousy, something good will happen if you look hard enough for it.,” Biden stated. “We have a chance here to make a fundamental turn towards renewable energy. Electric vehicles. Not just electric vehicles, but across the board.”

His comments were immediately interpreted as “tone deaf” to most Americans, who are now paying more than $5 a gallon for gas. The President said he will decide by the end of the week whether to pause the federal gas tax.

Gas prices are at record highs, but don’t worry, Democrats think you can just go buy a $50,000 electric car. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) appears to break with the some of the White House’s claims about the economy. During an interview Monday, the Democrat said “for a lot of people” we are in a recession. He added, “if you can’t afford gas you are in a recession.”

Clyburn’s comments appear to contradict President Biden’s insistence that a recession is not inevitable as his administration attempts to alleviate high inflation. Despite Biden’s claims, recent polling indicates most Americans already believe the nation is in a recession.