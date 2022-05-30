Trending

Biden, Harris lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATED  1:40 PM PT – Monday, May 30, 2022

On Memorial Day, President Joe Biden honored those who lost their lives, while serving in the US armed forces. At Arlington National Cemetery, the president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as is tradition.

“They had a mission, above all they believed in duty,” Biden stated. “They believed in honor, they believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”

He spoke about his late son Beau, who was a veteran of the Army National Guard and died in 2015, after losing his battle with cancer.

“Today is the day our son died,” he sorrowfully voiced. “Folks, for those who have lost a loved one in the service of our country, if your loved one is missing or unaccounted for, I know the ceremonies reopen that black hole in the center of your chest that just pulls you in, suffocates you.”

The president touted the sacrifice our fallen troops have made. Additionally, he added that their fight to preserve freedom will not be forgotten.

Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris.

