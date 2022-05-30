Biden, Harris lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Monday, May 30, 2022

On Memorial Day, President Joe Biden honored those who lost their lives, while serving in the US armed forces. At Arlington National Cemetery, the president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as is tradition.

“They had a mission, above all they believed in duty,” Biden stated. “They believed in honor, they believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”

Join us as we honor our fallen heroes at the 154th National Memorial Day Observance. https://t.co/tw700jSFFE — President Biden (@POTUS) May 30, 2022

He spoke about his late son Beau, who was a veteran of the Army National Guard and died in 2015, after losing his battle with cancer.

“Today is the day our son died,” he sorrowfully voiced. “Folks, for those who have lost a loved one in the service of our country, if your loved one is missing or unaccounted for, I know the ceremonies reopen that black hole in the center of your chest that just pulls you in, suffocates you.”

The president touted the sacrifice our fallen troops have made. Additionally, he added that their fight to preserve freedom will not be forgotten.

As we honor our fallen heroes, we are grateful for the future they made possible for us and rededicate ourselves to seeking enduring peace. They gave their lives for our country, and they live forever in our hearts — forever proud, forever honorable, and forever American. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 30, 2022

Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris.